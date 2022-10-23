Taylor Swift's Midnights Becomes Most Streamed Album In A Single Day On Spotify

Taylor Swift is currently one of the biggest artists on the globe and if there was previously any doubt regarding this statement, now there isn't. Her latest album, Midnights, has broken Spotify's record for the most streamed album in a single day on the very day of its release. Within the first 24 hours, the album has snatched the crown of the most streamed album in a single day from the previous record holder, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti.

Spotify announced the extraordinary feat accomplished by the artist in a tweet worded as follows:

"And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. Congratulations, @taylorswift13."

Taylor Swift reshared the tweet and wrote, "How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!"

Midnights was released on 21 October and according to some sources, Spotify crashed when it did. The album consists of 13 songs in total. According to Swift, the album follows a strict concept of sleepless nights. Here is what she tweeted when the album was released:

"Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights. Which is out now."

After Midnights released, Taylor surprised her fans with 7 more tracks which she called her, 3 am tracks. She tweeted about the additional tracks in the following words:

"Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I'm calling them 3am tracks. Lately I've been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it's 3am and I'm giving them to you now."

Taylor Swift's Midnights is streaming on all audio platforms now.