Take A Peek At The Ecstatic Adele With Her Friends And Boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele was photographed by the paparazzi on Wednesday when she was relaxing on Sardinia's Tyrrhenian coast. The diva made the decision to spend her Italian vacation with her boyfriend Rich Paul and a few close friends.

The singer of the hit song Hello chose a casual dress for a boat ride on a yacht: a loose black shirt and matching pants, adding elegance with sunglasses and a tonne of gold jewelry.

Adele displayed her gorgeous tanned skin by letting her blonde hair down and skipping the makeup. Rich wandered the deck in a vibrant short-sleeved shirt and shorts suit, grinning as he talked with friends.

Remember how Adele revealed her connection with a sports agent by sharing a selfie together on social media last year? The couple just acquired Beverly Hills real estate; it was recently disclosed.

Previous, Adele's two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey and her performance were featured in the CBS premiere of Adele One Night Only. The singer's first televised interview since a lengthy sabbatical, the program was broadcast five days before the release of her fourth album, "30."

Adele sang in such a way that the sounds of each composition reached the very depths of the soul as she sparkled on stage in a black dress with a stunning neckline.

The event, which featured classic classics and three brand-new songs (I Drink Wine, Love Is A Game, and Hold On), was filmed in Los Angeles at the Griffith Observatory.

Lizzo, James Corden, Melissa McCarthy, and other celebrities attended the event. For the first time in the crowd, Adele's nine-year-old son Angelo was impressed by his mother's performance.

The singer addressed the crowd from the platform, saying, "It's a huge honor for me that you are here today, baby." Interspersed throughout her performance were interview segments captured at the same California rose garden where Winfrey earlier this year spoke with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.