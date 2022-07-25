On Their Honeymoon In Paris, Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Can Be Seen Wearing A Gorgeous Summer Attire

This duo will never get tired of holding and kissing each other while oblivious to others. When the newlywed is content to picture his lover day and night, what use are media to them? Ben brought a professional camera in his suitcase just for a trip to the city of love, and he practically did not let go of it on the first day of a romantic vacation.

The 49-year-old actor and the 52-year-old pop diva went for a stroll in the park, had lunch on the terrace of a hip restaurant, and for all of this time, Affleck shot photos while convincing his wife to stand for him, which she did with apparent joy.

The picture also captured J. Lo changing from her sandals—which proved uncomfortable for extended excursions throughout the city—to a pair of white (perhaps just purchased) sandals.

Notable was Jennifer's attire, a white Oscar de la Renta dress with a huge floral motif and an asymmetrical hem that looked wonderful.

J. Lo opted for flat sandals and a Birkin made of coral crocodile leather as accessories, something she does very infrequently because she prefers high platforms to make her legs appear longer.

In a previous post, It has finally happened: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed, which alarmed everyone who believes in true love.

Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez were legally wed on July 16 in Clark County, Nevada, or more precisely, in the White Chapel in Las Vegas.

The lovers waited 20 years to understand they were meant to be together. Then, beginning in 2021, their relationship underwent a new phase.

On the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival in September of that year, Jennifer and Ben made their debut as a married couple.

Affleck proposed an engagement ring made of a rare green diamond to his girlfriend in the spring of 2022, and it was revealed that the couple had purchased a home together in June of this year.