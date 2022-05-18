Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown radically changed her image and began to look twice as old

The fourth season of Stranger Things premiered in New York. The main characters of one of the most popular Netflix projects grew up in front of viewers, so Internet users were extremely surprised to see Millie Bobby Brown.

The 18-year-old star has radically changed her image, adding a dozen years to her real age. The natural brown-haired woman grew her hair and dyed it in a light shade. A black and white Louis Vuitton dress and overly bright makeup only worsened matters.

However, the stylists of the actress have been criticized more than once for the unsuccessful selection of outfits. Having become famous at the age of 12, Millie was forced to turn to specialists who are accustomed to working with older stars, so at ceremonial events, the girl looks much older than her years.

True, Millie is not the only one who stunned the public. The young star was eclipsed by 13-year-old son Naomi Watts, who wore a pink ruffled dress to the red carpet. "Very strange things are when a boy looks like a girl, and a girl looks like a woman" "Excuse me, but is she exactly 18?", "Please fire her stylist. I no extended have the strength to watch how they disfigure Millie," Internet users commented on the news.

Judging by the photographs, Liv was far from delighted with the image of his youngest son. It is noteworthy that earlier, the star of the film "Scream" regularly posted photos with the boy on the social network. True, after Kai began to grow his hair and do makeup, the actor stopped showing family pictures to subscribers, trying to protect his son from haters.