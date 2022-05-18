Why Katy Perry thinks her breakup year with Orlando Bloom is the worst and most beautiful at the same time
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom began dating in 2016. They were first spotted together at the Golden Globes after-party when the actor suddenly started flirting with the singer. And then the paparazzi caught them everywhere - concerts, festivals, joint holidays. But in the spring of 2017, the stars suddenly broke up.
A year later, Kathy and Orlando gave each other a second chance, and a year later, they got engaged. Now a family idyll reigns in their relationship, and at the end of the summer of 2020, the stars became parents - they had a girl whom they named Daisy Dove. So how were they able to overcome all difficulties and build a family? Katie spoke about this in the podcast of comedian Chelsea Handler.
“We broke up, and then I had the worst year of my life - not only because of the relationship but also because a lot has changed for me. Everything I believed in suddenly changed. But it was an opportunity for me to develop and grow,” Katie said.
Now the couple also goes to a psychologist. “Orlando and I do family therapy, and we love it because it works. We are constantly in the spotlight, but we need to be able to return to normal life, where we have a child and life. We must learn to be a little different in our small world than in the big one. We have achieved great success through therapy as a couple, ”added the singer.
