With Her Partner Jake Bongiovi By Her Side, Millie Bobby Brown Walked The Red Carpet In A Stunning Pink Louis Vuitton Gown

The 18-year-old actress from "Stranger Things" wore a pink gown with a plunging neckline when she walked the red carpet on Thursday night to mark the launch of "Enola Holmes 2" on Netflix.

The Louis Vuitton style included black appliqué blossoms and a low back that displayed some of Brown's smaller tattoos. Brown wore the design. Brown debuted some new tattoos on the red carpet, including two small flowers on her back and the name Ruth on her ribs, all in memory of her grandmother, who passed away in 2020.

The number "011" written in a tiny script on her wrist is maybe her most well-known tattoo. It is a tribute to her role as Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things, who was branded with the number while she was a test subject.

Last but not least, the celebrity wears a small heart on her collarbone, which can be seen through the halter neckline of her dress.

At the ceremony, Millie was accompanied by her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, whom she has been seeing since June 2021. Since the couple made their first public appearance on a red carpet in March 2022, Bongiovi has been at her side 24/7, and the two have displayed a lot of public affection on social media and while on vacation together.

The Florence by Mills creator hooked together with an unexpected pal at the premiere, Mariah Carey. However, Brown has hinted at the possibility of a musical collaboration so that fans may see more of this duo very shortly.

Brown remarked on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "I'll just go over [to her house], and we'll sing together," noting that she had also sung with Carey in her high-tech studio.