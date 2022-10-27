Since They Began Dating In 2016, Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom's Relationship Has Been Fraught With Difficulties

After a long relationship, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had their kid in August 2020. Bloom and Miranda Kerr were married for three years, from 2010 to 2013, and they have a kid together named Flynn. Between 2010 and 2012, Perry was married to the comedian Russell Brand.

Although Perry and Bloom's love seems to be moving from strength to strength at the moment, they have experienced both highs and lows during their history together. Take a look at the complete relationship timeline between them.

After being seen forcefully flirting with one another at a Golden Globes party, the singer of "Firework" and the actor from "Pirates of the Caribbean" ignited allegations of a romantic relationship between themselves.

The source told Page Six at the time that he couldn't stop looking at her cleavage while she was very provocative and put on a lot of charm.

Several weeks later, a mutual acquaintance corroborated the affair when they uploaded a group selfie on their social media account that featured Perry and Bloom hanging out together at the play The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey in Los Angeles.

Their relationship progressed to a more severe level during the subsequent few months when they were spotted engaging in public displays of affection at Coachella.

A festival attendee told E! that Orlando was standing behind her and moving his body along with her as the music played. Additionally, they were doing it together while vaping. Finally, they were making out and acting very much like a couple.

When the couple was caught paddleboarding together in Italy, Bloom infamously went nude while Perry remained dressed in front of the camera. This was yet another significant moment for the couple. The actor's nude images caused an uproar on the internet, with many commenters speculating about how fortunate a girl Perry was.