Katy Perry claims that the disturbing eye malfunction during her Las Vegas concert was nothing more than a hoax.

She titled a clip of the horrific scene that she posted to Instagram on Thursday with the following hashtags: #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers. "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come to see my cracked doll eye prank IRL in Vegas next year!" she wrote.

She continued with a joke by saying, "Hell, I spill beer out of my tits; that's a magic trick too..." So, to answer your question, I don't know lactate hops actually.

Perry, 38, used the video to inform her followers that she has added 14 additional performances to her Las Vegas residency and promised them a "fun follercoaster through nostalgia trip" that began in 2008.

She explained that the play is a continual celebration of discovering unconditional love and is surprisingly (for her) not political at all. The pop artist continued by saying how thrilled she was about the upcoming performance schedule for the following year.

I really hope that we can sing together in 2023! She concluded that we are all #chainedtothealgorithm, which is #therealproblemlolhaha, and suggested that we drink together. So I'll buy this round.

A video that surfaced earlier this week revealed her right eye acting in an uncontrollable manner in terms of opening and closing. Viewers were astonished and frightened by the footage.

It appeared as though something was wrong with her clone. On TikTok, one user commented, "That is disturbing," while another commented, "Her robot appears to glitch a lot."

That b*tch is a robot, omg we've been knowing it for a while, a third person chimed in, while someone else joked that she severed their wifi connection.

In the meantime, some people concluded that the woman's lids had adhered to each other due to an accidental reaction to her eyelash adhesive. Despite this, the terrifying event was merely a part of her act.