Over The Weekend, Gisele Bündchen Took Her Children To A Pumpkin Farm For A Fun Family Outing

During a family trip to a patch in Miami over the weekend, Gisele Bündchen assisted her children, Vivian and Benjamin, in selecting pumpkins. Unfortunately, Tom Brady was not present for the excursion.

The model working for Victoria's Secret was captured on camera carrying a giant pumpkin while her children, aged 9 and 12, stood close by. Brady's son Jack, who is 15 years old and whom he shares with his ex-wife Bridget Moynahan, did not accompany the other two people on the expedition.

The 42-year-old model donned a simple monochrome outfit consisting of gray leggings and a T-shirt, and it was notable that she chose to leave her wedding ring at home once again.

It was only natural that the Brazilian bombshell's husband, a football player for the Carolina Panthers who had an away game the next day, was nowhere to be found. According to a complete revelation from Page Six, Bündchen and the NFL player, who is 45 years old, are preparing for a brutal breakup.

According to the information provided by an insider, Tom and Gisele's relationship is in a very frosty state because of the attorneys. As a result, they are prepared for a battle to death. Thankfully, the only thing that isn't causing the couple to argue with each other is the care of their children.

According to the source, Tom and Gisele are not fighting over custody of their children; instead, they both want shared custody of their children. However, splitting their enormous money and all their property into different parts of the world will take some time.

Moynahan, who ended her romance with the Buccaneers quarterback in late 2006, appeared to comment on the possibility of her boyfriend being divorced from Bündchen over the weekend when she posted a cryptic quotation about relationships coming to an end.

Only some things were designed to be patched up. The note, circulated on social media, stated that only some partnerships are intended to endure a lifetime.

Sometimes, we need to learn to grow acquainted with the gifts delivered via the ruptures and the ends rather than the stories of mending and reunion so that we may move on with our lives.