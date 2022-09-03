Simon Cowell Will Be Welcomed As The First Guest On Jennifer Hudson's New Television Program

On the first episode of her brand-new daytime talk program, Jennifer Hudson will experience a flashback! The Jennifer Hudson Show, which debuts on September 12, will have Simon Cowell as its first guest, as initially revealed by people.

Since she finished eighth on season 3 of the singing contest series in 2004, Hudson, 40, will see Cowell for the first time during the reunion. Cowell was a former judge on American Idol.

Hudson's 41st birthday falls on the same day as the talk show's debut, so the episode will appropriately celebrate with fun anecdotes and big surprises.

Cowell, 62, was previously named by Hudson as her ideal visitor. She told Dallas station KERA-TV that it would be fantastic to reconnect with the Idol judge who gave her career a jumpstart.

I believe it would be quite fascinating. "In August, the EGOT winner spoke to the publication. Why not? American Idol was 18 years ago. Those who have followed my path for the past 20 years should find it interesting. Watch us sit down and talk to each other. That, in my opinion, would be fantastic to do."

It then goes, "Uh-huh!" She continued, "Now, Simon, you're seated on my couch." He is among many other things on my want list, thus. Celebrity talks, current events, local heroes, internet sensations, and music will all be featured on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

According to a press release, Hudson intends to make use of her tremendous voice in a fresh way by highlighting talks that are empowering, fun, and upbeat while shedding focus on amazing tales, skills, and hobbies.

According to the press release, the series, which is scheduled to air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among other stations groups, will be a place to smile, educate, and be motivated.

Hudson made it known in June that September 12 would be a significant day for her by stating on Twitter, I didn't realize I have to say this but welcome to my show!!! Starting on September 12, let's brighten the day! Oh, wait, it's my birthday today!