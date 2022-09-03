Judges And Presenters Of America's Got Talent Helped Fulfil An Incredible Make-A-Wish For A 6-Year-Old Girl

A 6-year-old child who recently overcame cancer received the opportunity of a lifetime due to America's Got Talent judges and host.

Rosalyn, of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, was granted her desire to participate in an AGT audition thanks to Make-A-Wish Philadelphia and the Susquehanna Valley branch.

Rosalyn wishes to tell everyone that appearing on America's Got Talent was great and that everything was surreal, her mother Emily exclusively reveals to PEOPLE following the special occasion.

Rosalyn underwent years of regular hospital visits for spinal taps, IV chemotherapy, and daily at-home chemo medicine after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 3. She finished her last round of chemotherapy in March but only recently entered remission.

Rosalyn's goal was to perform the Avril Lavigne song that had encouraged her while she was receiving therapy on American Idol. It finally happened last month, and PEOPLE have a first-hand glimpse at the touching event.

Rosalyn greeted the judges ahead of the live show's recording and received a personalized AGT t-shirt from Howie Mandel as well as Barbie dolls from Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell . She was shocked by all the gifts, but she couldn't wait to play with them! Emily shares with PEOPLE the talents of her daughter.

Rosalyn pointed to Vergara when Mandel asked who her favorite judge was in the video and then hugged her. Vergara jokingly said, "You have such good taste, little child.

After questioning Rosalyn if she was her second favorite judge, Klum later gave her a high-five. The second is me! When Rosalyn verified the ranking, Klum joyfully applauded. Terry Crews, the host, described Rosalyn as a star in her own right and said, "We love her so much."

Rosalyn then approached the microphone and started the song right away. She gave a stunning performance of Avril Lavigne's "Warrior," and the judges waved their hands in sync.