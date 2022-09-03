According To Spencer Pratt, Lisa Kudrow Is One Of The Most Horrible People He Has Ever Interacted With

Spencer Pratt attacked Kudrow one month after JoJo Siwa dubbed the "Full House" star "the rudest celebrity [she] ever encountered" in a popular TikTok video.

That's simple, thanks. When asked the same question on Friday afternoon, the 39-year-old "Hills" star responded, "Phoebe from 'Friends,'" in a video of a similar design.

The 59-year-old star of "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" was described by him as "one of the worst people I've ever come in contact with." "By far."

Ever-vocal That's crazy. Bethenny Frankel commented on Pratt's tweet in agreement with him. I, too, had a bizarre incident while she was a guest on my talk show. The ex-"Real Housewives of New York City" star received his response, "

Some followers begged the "Pratt Daddy" podcast presenter to reveal "the narrative behind this," as they refused to accept that Kudrow could be cruel to anyone.

Pratt vowed that if the video reached a million or more views, he would consider revealing the narrative.

Frankel, 51, didn't elaborate on her "weird encounter" with the actress, but when she criticized the Kardashian-Jenner family earlier this week, she didn't hold back.

The CEO of Skinnygirl criticized Kim, Kylie, and their famous sisters for using "destructive" Photoshop, calling them "irresponsible" and "careless." She also believes that moms, in general, "can't compete" with the inflated expectations the Hulu stars have set for themselves.

We believe these visuals to be genuine more and more as we see them. It turns into a false ideal," she said. It's not motivating or ambitious, either. It causes melancholy, insecurity, and eating disorders. It is a significant matter.

Regarding Siwa, Bure had now expressed regret for shunning the dancer at the "Fuller House" premiere when she was a tween. A request for feedback from Page Six was not fully responded to by representatives for Kudrow, Pratt, and Frankel.