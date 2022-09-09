She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Has A Lot More Guest Appearances Yet To Come Says Actress Ginger Gonzaga

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the last tv series in Marvel's phase 4 and it is doing great so far with critics giving it much praise. The show's promotional footage had teased many amazing cameos and several of those have happened already in the first few episodes, including Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky AKA Abomination and Benedict Wong's Wong. In a lesser anticipated Cameo, the show also brought in popular rapper Megan Thee Stallion who played herself in the show, confirming that there is a Megan Thee Stallion in the Marvel universe now. Certain cameos still remain to be seen such as that of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil who is confirmed to be appearing in the show at some point.

While fans are excited to see Charlie Cox return as Matt Murdock, according to actor Ginger Gonzaga who plays Nikki Ramos in the show, there are many more cameos on top of that which fans should be excited for. Ginger Gonzaga has revealed in a recent interview that there are many more cameos to come in the show that have actually not been teased in any of the trailer footage. Ginger says that since the show focuses on the story where the She-Hulk is a lawyer representing superhero clients, it gives them a lot of opportunities to bring in characters that have previously not even been a part of the MCU

While speaking to TVLine, Ginger explained it in the following terms:

"The show is now definitely switching into what it looks like when you have petty, idiot supervillains and superheroes who are either antagonizing you or need to be represented by you. The thing about working in a superhuman law division is we can represent anyone, so we get comic book characters that haven’t entered the Marvel Universe yet, that you haven’t seen in any of the trailers. And you get to see the idiocy of the ridiculously fun superheroes who have legal trouble and may or may not listen to their attorneys. I’m really excited for people to see these guest stars that are in the comic books."

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law airs a new episode every week on Thursday.