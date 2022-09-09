Letitia Wright Has Revealed How Her Experience Was With The Major Injury She Received While Filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to release on November 11 and it will be the final movie in Marvel's phase 4. The road to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been a tough one. The untimely death of legendary actor Chadwick Boseman who played the titular character in the franchise left a lot of doubt regarding where the franchise was going to go after his passing. The logical choice according to some people was that the mantle of the Black Panther superhero be passed on to the character of Letitia Wright , Shuri, who is the younger sister of Chadwick's character, T'challa. While it is not confirmed whether Marvel has gone in that direction there are some events that suggest it might be the case.

For example, it was revealed last year that Letitia Wright was involved in an accident while performing a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which left her with a severe shoulder injury and a concussion. Letitia was out of action for a year and production for the movie shut down for the same out of time. The fact that Letitia's absence was enough to shut down the entire production and the fact that she is involved in high risk stunts, unlike any of her appearances in the MCU before suggests that she definitely has a major part of in the film and could possibly be the successor to Chadwick.

Letitia has talked about the injury in a recent interview with The New York Times and explained the experience in the following words:

"My experience was different. There were a lot of physical challenges that I faced as well, but alongside that I came away really proud that in the face of adversity, I could bounce back and give that extra life and strength to my character. I think Mabel [Cadena] said it beautifully. Seeing everybody give 110 percent inspires you each day. The journey wasn’t pain-free, but you can stand on top of the mountain and say you did it. Hopefully, that transfers to the film, and people walk away feeling ecstatic and empowered because that’s definitely how we feel after making it."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be arriving in theatres November 11.