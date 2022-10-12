Sam Smith Confided In Kelly Carkson That Ed Sheeran Had Given Them An Unusual Present

Sam Smith, a band member, shared the news that the vocalist of "Shape of You" gave statues of penises to him and numerous others.

It's totally out of control. When questioned about the one-of-a-kind award during his appearance on the episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that aired on Tuesday, Smith responded, "I believed it was a joke, but it's a 6-foot-2 marble penis."

The singer went on to say that it weighs two tons and that she would have to have her home equipped with a crane to bring it inside. Smith, who is 30 years old, stated that when asked where they want to put the enormous phallic gift, they intend to convert it into a water fountain, which I believe will be challenging to execute.

Clarkson then remarked that the massive sculpture should be given the name "Duke of Hastings," an apparent allusion to the popular Netflix series "Bridgerton." She commented that it sounded magnificent and that she was 6'2".

In addition, Smith disclosed that Sheeran, who is now 31 years old, is notorious for gifting people concrete penises and that Elton John was the pioneer in this practice. In 2021, the top-charting artist for "Tiny Dancer" mentioned on the Carrie and Tommy Show that he had been given the peculiar present for his 74th birthday.

I recommended to David [Furnish], my husband, that I put it in the garden. And he responded, "No, we have children," indicating that it had been concealed in a part of the home where the children wouldn't be able to see it.

However, the penis is exquisitely crafted. What am I able to say to you? John stated. What do you get for the person who already has everything? A gigantic marble penis! After the interview, Sheeran gave Bickmore and Little each their very own gigantic penis as a gift.