FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Ashanti kirk frost chris brown amber portwood christy gibel coronavirus ellen degeneres kim zolciak kandi burruss Cody Simpson teresa giudice bill cosby Ammika Harris olivia newton-john james bond ashley jacobs kelly clarkson nene leakes adam levine jim edmonds beyonce David Adefeso Emani Richardson
Home » Entertainment

Rihanna Confesses That She Will Follow In The Footsteps Of Her Ex-Boyfriends — Chris Brown Had This Reaction

Dylan Fisher Apr 5, 2020 11:15 PM PDT
0
1.5K Views
0
Subscribe to our Google News


Rihanna Chris Brown Baby Aeko Credit: Instagram

Chris Brown is a proud father of two, and according to his adorable posts on social media, he would not have it any other way.

The singer and dancer shares 5-year-old daughter Royalty with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman and his 4-month-old son, Aeko, with model Ammika Harris.

Recently, Chris’ ex-girlfriend and businesswoman, Rihanna, expressed her desire to have children with or without a boyfriend or husband in her life.

It seems that Rihanna has decided to follow in the footsteps of both Drake and Chris.

In a recent interview, Rihanna stated: “I know I will want to live differently [in the next ten years].. I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient. I’ll have kids -– three or four of ’em.”

She added: “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

A source spoke to Hollywood Life and explained this is how Chris reacted to the interview: “Chris isn’t surprised whatsoever that Rihanna wants several kids, and he thinks she would make a wonderful mother. Anything Rihanna has ever put her mind to, she’s always accomplished, so if that is something she sees for herself, then there’s no doubt she’ll follow through. As long as she’s happy, then that’s all that matters, and she deserves all the happiness in the world just like everybody else.”

The person in the know went on to say: “Chris loves being a dad and knows how rewarding it is to his life, and he is certain that Rihanna would be a spectacular mom. Rihanna is an amazing woman that Chris highly respects, and whenever she wanted to become a mother, he is convinced that she would be the best. He’d really be happy for her when and if that ever happens for her. He has a lot of endless respect for her and would be happy for her happiness.”

Rihanna, who has revealed that she froze her eggs, has previously dated Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel and rapper A$AP Rocky.

Advertisement

RiRi knows what she wants.

Post Views: 1,514
Subscribe to our Google News

Read more about chris brown rihanna

Advertisement

You may also like
Chris Brown’s Hilarious Tiger King Photo Has Fans Laughing Like There’s No Tomorrow
Apr 6, 2020 5:05 AM PDT
Chris Brown Lands In Trouble For This TikTok Video That He Did With A Famous Person Who Made Racist Comments
Apr 4, 2020 6:58 AM PDT
Chris Brown’s Video Of His Lil Ninja, Royalty Brown Dancing Has Fans Saying She Takes After Her Dad
Apr 3, 2020 5:34 AM PDT
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *