Putting Together Cozy Clothing For Flights Was Made Easy By Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse , one of the most fashionable celebrity couples, were photographed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. The lovers walked through the roomy lobby as they waited for their flight, showing off their stylish matching attire.

The 30-year-old actress wore a tank top, an oversized black hoodie, and wide grey cargo pants with patch pockets for a cozy layered appearance. A baseball cap, a Christian Dior color tote, and many silver accessories completed the functional combination.

Robert, however, chose to dress for the journey in a graphite T-shirt, a lightweight bomber jacket, straight grey trousers, and similar Adidas shoes.

Similar caps and muted colors were worn together by the couple in an instance of double dressing that appears stylish and, more significantly, easygoing.

Actors Pattinson and Waterhouse have been together since 2018, but they haven't discussed it publicly yet.

Robert had encountered the spotlight of a widespread eye on his personal life, particularly when he was dating Kristen Stewart, his Twilight co-star.

Robert and Kristen constantly made news for their on-again, off-again romance during the 2008–2012 Twilight film era.

She and Robert were dating when she was famously seen in public embracing her married Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

She and Robert claimed to have kissed in 2012, and after their breakup in 2013, he allegedly dated FKA Twigs for three years.

