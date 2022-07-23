Emmanuelle Chriqui Blew Everyone Away While On Vacation In Mykonos, Greece, By Donning A Daring Blue Bikini

The Entourage actress and her 53-year-old lover Sam Trammell strolled to the beach while flaunting their sinister figures. Mykonos, amazing! On July 18, she added the description "A location full of surprises... streets that seem like secrets... wonderful havens just waiting to be explored" to a collection of Instagram pictures.

Emmanuelle is really eager for her vacation, where she will enjoy eating at "the most amazing restaurants," swimming in "the bluest ocean," and shopping at "the coolest stores." Sam, her two-year boyfriend, was present for all of it.

Additionally, there are numerous images of the actress swimming in the waters that she promotes as being crystal clear, and in many of these images, you can see the bottom of the sea.

When she wasn't in the water, Emmanuelle looked stunning in a wrap dress in black and green, a white crop top, and loose black slacks while her lover stood by her side. She was also seen happy while wearing a brilliant yellow bikini with a flowery motif to show off her toned body.

Emmanuelle has been gushing about her connection with the True Blood actor for a while now, referring to him as "her man" and "her partner." The couple first connected while filming the 2018 movie Hospitality in Greece.

Dreams are realized. In the past 20 years, visiting the Greek Islands has been one of the most sought-after vacations.

A week prior to her wonderful stay in Mykonos, she wrote in a post, "I think I was hoping to enjoy the beauty with my love @samtrammellofficial.

The couple appears to be planning on staying in Greece for a significant amount of time to take in all that beautiful country has to offer. "Milos is the next stop! Pay attention! What Emmanuelle's devoted followers can expect in the next few days was disclosed in a post on Instagram. Undoubtedly, there will be more incredible selfies to come.