Joey King Was Wearing A Tiny Black Dress At A Picture Shoot With Brad Pitt For The Bullet Train Film Premiere

Whatever the situation, Joey King always draws attention with her clothing choices. In London, she did just that at the Faster than a Bullet photo session. In a black strapless little dress with a high neckline that displayed a large cleavage, the 22-year-old appeared magnificent.

A slit in Joey's black velvet Nensi Dojaka FW22 minidress failed to cover her breasts. While the remainder of the dress fitted her small, toned frame, the whole center of the bust was cut out, exposing a big cleavage.

She complemented her outfit with thick black leather platform boots and translucent black stockings.

With the front bangs nicely combed over her brow, Joey had light brown hair slicked back into a sloppy bun with spiky ends. She finished off her appearance with a smouldering smokey eyes, heavy black eyeliner, and sheer lipstick.

Her co-stars Brad Pitt , Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry were also present.

Joey looked amazing in the press costumes she wore to promote her new movie, and she recently appeared in a brown monochrome ensemble and still looks gorgeous. She covered the bra with a sheer lace shirt and a white wire-free plunge bra.

She elected to keep her top open and wore a loose brown double-breasted button-down shirt over it. Tan H&M She finished off her bare-belly appearance with white strappy shoes and tailored mid-rise pants.

For the event, she went for a high, loose bun with a few curly hairs left out to frame her face. Her makeup included dark brown matte lipstick and a burned brown smoky eye to complete the look.

Joey has had the opportunity to demonstrate throughout this press tour that she is a true diva and is adept at wearing more than just your typical nice dress, pretty hair, and attractive cosmetics.