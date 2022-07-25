Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Have Entered The Fashion Industry

Nowadays, spouses work together as business partners as well as life partners. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas considered launching their own business after their daughter was born via a surrogate mother.

Maybe it'll turn into a dazzling family tradition in the future? With their sports brand Perfect Moment, husband and wife are sweeping the modern fashion world. Unsurprisingly, the company's founders ended up serving as the principal models for the new line.

Even with her grey and black ski gear, Priyanka nevertheless managed to seem incredibly put together, and the zipper's cutout highlighted her expressive forms. Likewise, the puffy down jackets Nick wore, which will be essential throughout the cold months, were the right fit for him.

The actress captioned the images on social media, writing, "We are proud to join the Perfect Moment family as strategic investors and advisors." And even though we want to think about insulation the least, given how hot it is, we encourage the stars in their efforts and wish them luck.

In a previous post, this was undoubtedly unique for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. After spending more than a hundred days in the neonatal intensive care unit, they were finally able to welcome him and their daughter, Malta Marie.

On Sunday, the couple celebrated by publishing their first photo on social media. In a sweet family snapshot, a proud mother is holding her daughter on her breast while the caring husband is lovingly taking the girl's young hand.

On this Mother's Day, we can't help but think back on the previous few months and the rollercoaster ride we went on and now realize so many others have gone through.

Our girl is now finally at home after spending more than 100 days in the intensive care unit, the parents said besides the picture.

Chopra and Jonas understood that each family's journey is distinct and necessitates a particular amount of trust. Although their road has been difficult, they have discovered every moment's priceless and ideal. A new era began after that.