The Cutest Pictures Of Malti Jonas, Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Daughter

Janet WilliamsJanet Williams
Aug 22, 2022 4:07 AM
Credit: pagesix

Malti and I are having memories! Since their baby was born, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have shared peeks into their daily lives.

In January 2022, the pair, who married in 2018, shared Malti's birth on Instagram. The couple announced their pregnancy via surrogacy, writing, "We are pleased to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate." "As we devote our attention to our family during this important time, we respectfully request privacy. I greatly appreciate it.

Before their daughter was born, the Bollywood diva and the "Lovebug" crooner kept their family plans a secret. But weeks before becoming a mother, Chopra Jonas hinted to Vanity Fair that she hoped to one day have a large family.

She told the newspaper, "[Kids are] a huge part of our ambition for the future." "By God's grace, it occurs when it occurs. The following job has always been my top focus. I have a great deal of ambition. But I suppose the part of me that is a woman wants balance. I long for my family life. I yearn to be able to take care of my spirit in ways that I wasn't able to because I was "blinds on" and working.

In January 2022, the pair, who married in 2018, shared Malti's birth on Instagram. While ours was a difficult few months, it is clearly evident in hindsight how precious and exquisite every moment is. Every family's journey is different and calls for a specific level of trust.

Malti spent time in the hospital, but neither Chopra Jonas nor the "Jealous" singer went into detail, but a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the couple is thrilled to have their "little fighter" home.

Read more about

