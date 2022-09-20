Priyanka Chopra In A Speech To The United Nations, Warned That The World Had Reached A Critical Point Due To Climate Change

The opening remarks at the 2022 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) summit were delivered by the Quantico actress, and the United Nations uploaded the video to YouTube on Monday.

As the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador explained, we are all gathered here today at a pivotal moment in history, when cooperation across borders is essential.

Chopra Jonas, 40, kept going as countries find it difficult from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis appends lives and livelihoods, conflicts rage, and deprivation, dislocation, appetite, and disparities destroy the very basis of the more just world that we have fought for so long.

Noting that things are far from ideal, she continued, These crises did not emerge by happenstance but they can be remedied with a plan. She elaborated that the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals serve as a global agenda. These objectives were developed in collaboration with individuals from all over the world in 2015, and they represent a remarkable chance for us to make a positive impact on the world.

For over ten years, Chopra Jonas has served as a global Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, traveling to countries like Zimbabwe and the slums of Mumbai, India.

When she was crowned Miss World in 2000, she saw her potential to affect change around the world.

The Baywatch actor told PEOPLE in 2018 that she "realized I had a position of influence" and could "identify myself with things I believed in."

Field excursions are the best, Chopra Jonas said at the time, since you get to meet such inspiring children and survivors. One of my proudest achievements is participating in international campaigns for children's rights and well-being. The ability to go to locations where these children have no voice or no one listening to them and truly put light on that is incredibly moving to me.