Priyanka Chopra Seems To Be Enjoying Motherhood; Shares Adorable Picture Of Baby Girl Malti Jonas On Instagram

Stars have the kind of glamorous lives that their fans can only wish for. Sometimes stars share snippets of their lives with their fans and that bond created is the most precious thing ever. The bond of motherhood is the same and fans have been loving the vibe of motherhood coming from star Priyanka Chopra .

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have recently welcomed a beautiful baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In a recent Instagram post, Priyanka was seen cuddling with her baby and looking like her motherhood dreams had come true.

In the post, both mother and daughter are seen wearing all white for the summer. Priyanka is seen wearing a white button-down shirt with olive green shorts. To accessorize, she has on a stunning light golden necklace to complete the summer look.

Malti was dressed in an all-white romper complete with a matching headband containing a bow. Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter through a surrogate. The two have spoken up about their journey of becoming parents through the process. They have shared with their fans that their daughter had been in the NICU for longer than 100 days. After that, she had finally come home to them and they were grateful that she was alright.

Nick Jonas has appreciated his wife Priyanka Chopra for being a wonderful mother. He mentioned that she inspired him and he appreciated how she had taken on this new role of motherhood with such ease and calmness.

The family of three seems incredibly happy to be together in life. The couple was seen celebrating Priyanka’s birthday recently with their daughter and the family seemed to be having a great time. Priyanka has been appreciated for her motherly nature before and fans are so glad to watch her be a mother to her new child now. The Instagram post received tons of appreciation from fans and followers.