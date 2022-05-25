Porsha Williams has an important message about Breonna Taylor. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

Someone said: 'I swear she couldn’t of been my sister or anything.. them cops and their families would have to leave town.. Eye for an eye.'

A commentrer posted this: 'Indeed. We must get Daniel Cameron defeated in the upcoming elections. I was totally surprised to see the judge who signed the warrant without asking any questions, Mary Shaw, won her primary. Let’s go people!!'

One other follower said: 'Her name is still trending..... @danieljaycameron She has not been forgotten.'

Someone else said: 'You know i pray that they dont sleep or eat God wrath is worser then man punishment but justice also it be served as well.'

A fan said: 'Don’t Worry They Will Serve A Lifetime When Their Souls No Longer Belong To They’re Body.'

Someone else said: 'This needs to be more widely discussed— and the scam artist of the century BLM Patrisse Khan-Cullors.'

Porsha Williams shared a photo featuring her daughter, PJ, that will definitely make a lot of fans' day. Check out the post that she shared on her IG below.

'Throw back thursday!! Whew I got baby fever looking at these pics of my whittle princess @pilarjhena,' Porsha captioned the post that she shared via her social media account.

Someone said: 'Go head sis u still young @pilarjhena need somebody to boss around anyway u r a gr8 mom @porsha4real' and a follower posted this message in the comments: 'Congratulations. So happy for you guys'

A follower said: 'Girl, don’t say that too loud, them swimmers DO NOT miss,' and a commenter posted this: 'The way you cleared that plate on the last slide.'