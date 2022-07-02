Porsha Williams is gathering memories for a lifetime. Check out the post that she shared not too long ago.

'Next stop the Louvre Museum! Memories for a lifetime. #InTheseParisStreets' Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: 'It's beautiful there and you guys are having a ball.'

A commenter posted this: 'I love the way your always including your daughter.'

One other follower said: 'You’re such a fun mom @porsha4real Lighthearted, Fun and a true girls girl-your personality made you fit to be a girl mom. I know your daughter loves that.'

A fan wrote: 'So blessed! Love this for you and yours. You deserve it! @porsha4real,' and a commenter said: 'Why you don’t leave your daughter with a babysitter.'

A follower said this: 'Porsah’s beautiful life. She’s so pretty. You have it all.'

Porsha Williams shares a gorgeous look via social media. Check out the latest pics that she posted below.

'“Sing like no one’s listening, love like you’ve never been hurt, dance like nobody’s watching, and live like it’s heaven on earth.” #EseosaGuobadia #PreWeddingShootLoading,' she said.

Someone said: 'Invite a fan to your wedding. I'll buy my own room and flight I need a African now #onlyforeign,' and a commenter posted this: 'you look like a Disney Princess who’s about to become Queen.'

A follower posted this: 'Porshaaaaaaa girl you just keep looking younger and younger. Come back to RHOA it’s boring without you,' and a commenter said: 'There was the aunties and who in RHOA? I can’t remember what they called themselves lol someone tell me but Cynthia those were aunties but I can’t recall what Porsha those were.'

Advertisement

Someone else said: 'So love that you are living your best life porsha. You are my boo sis. Love you.'