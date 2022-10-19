Oscar Isaac Reveals That There Is A Conversation Going On Regarding The Possibility Of Season 2 Of Moon Knight

2022 saw the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduce Moon Knight AKA Marc Spector AKA Steven Grant AKA Jake Lockley via a Disney+ series of 6 episodes dedicated to the origins of the hero. The hero with various personalities was played by the incredibly talented actor Oscar Isaac.

The series was very much its own project and did not bother to attach itself too heavily to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. It received largely positive reactions from critics and fans alike and Oscar Isaac's performance was lauded by everyone.

The series ended on a cliffhanger, as throughout the season, it was thought that the titular character had only 2 personalities but in the end, a 3rd personality was revealed. This made it almost evident that a second season for the show will be made or that the plot will be explored in a future film or show involving other Marvel characters.

Regardless, Oscar Isaac has revealed that there is a conversation going on regarding the future of Moon Knight in the MCU.

Isaac has said that for him the future is entirely dependent upon the story to tell. He wants a story worth telling when he returns to the MCU.

"There have been some specific conversations. They were pleasant. The spilling of the details it that there's no details. We don't know [if there will be a second season], but we're talking about it. Truthfully, it's about the story. Is there a story worth telling? Is it interesting? Will I feel embarrassed about it when it comes out? So it's just about, is there something worth pouring everything you have into. And with Moon Knight , that was very much about that. It's creating a structure so that every morning when the alarm went off, I couldn't wait to get to the set because I wanted to try something different. Whether [Isaac's Moon Knight returns] in a group thing or maybe a great idea comes around for a season two or if it's a standalone film or whatever it could be, I think it's just approaching it in that kind of way. It's the story first."

Fans are eager to know where the story of Moon Knight will be going in the future MCU projects.