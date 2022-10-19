Tia Mowry Reintroduces Herself On Instagram And Fans Have Been Going Wild At The News

Celebrities have all the spotlight on them and they tend to share a lot of their personal lives with their fans. Recently, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict separated and Tia decided to share her decision to reintroduce herself to her fans.

In an Instagram post, Tia spoke of how she had decided to create her happiness again. The post had Tia wearing a blue denim jacket with a white shirt underneath. She also wore a pair of black denim jean shorts with rhinestone boots. She had on some big hoop earrings and her curls looked stunning. The post included a video of her skipping toward the camera before she begins dancing a TikTok dance routine. The song on the video is “Victory, Tempo” by Soweto.

The caption of the post says, “Hi, my name is Tia Dashon Mowry. My sign is Cancer and I love to dance. Can you tell [butterfly emoji] [astrological sign].” Fans were quick to notice that Tia was using her maiden name instead of her former last name and they were incredibly happy to see her thriving. Fans couldn’t help but hype Tia up for her decision.

The news of their separation has gone viral as the two were an iconic couple. However, despite the separation, the two have remained on good terms and seem to talk about each other with love.

Hardrict, on Instagram live, mentioned that he loved his wife very much. He said, “I love my beautiful family, I love my kids, I love my wife.” Even though the two seem to be on good terms, fans can’t help but feel happy for Tia as she explores herself in this new journey of life. Fans are incredibly supportive of Tia and her growth and they’ve been hyping her up in the comments underneath the original Instagram post. Fans are full of compliments for Tia as they’re glad she decided to put herself first in her life.