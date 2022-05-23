Check out Jessica Chastain in a pink suit that matches her hair color amazingly. The actress and her colleague Oscar Isaac at a special screening of the series "Scenes from a Married Life" in New York.

On-screen spouses Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain took to the red carpet Thursday night at New York's 92nd Street Y cinema for a special screening of Scenes from a Married Life.

The 45-year-old actress looked gorgeous in a pink pantsuit that matched her copper-colored hair perfectly. Jessica paired a double-breasted jacket and tight trousers with a snow-white blouse, a black ribbon tie, and black pumps with heels.

A 43-year-old colleague, Chastain, chose a black "deuce" over a dark T-shirt and polished shoes for the photocall. Posing next to his partner, Oscar Isaac looked very imposing and did not allow himself liberties like a kiss on the forearm, which he awarded Jessica at the premiere of "Scenes from a Married Life" last year in Venice.

