New Spider-Man villain revealed

Rushmore and Scott Pilgrim star Jason Schwartzman will voice The Spot, the new villain in Into the Universe, which hits theaters on June 2, 2023. Deadline writes about it.

On June 15, the first day of the annual Animated Film Festival in France, Sony Pictures Animation premiered Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In the film, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy fight the Spot - his body is covered with dimensional portals that can send the character anywhere.

He is also able to create portals out of thin air and move objects and people.

Spot's real name is Jonathan Onn; he is a scientist who received superpowers after an unsuccessful experiment.

In a previous post, Sony Pictures announced that it would be showing a remastered version of Spider-Man: No Way Home - Funnier Cut with added and extended scenes in theaters, according to Variety.

The news of this was made public in honor of the 60th anniversary of the Spider-Man comic book character and the 20th anniversary of the first Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire.

The extended version will be shown in the United States and Canada, with other countries to be announced later.

Tickets go on sale on August 9, with screenings beginning September 2. It was previously reported that Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third biggest box office hit in the US and the sixth highest-grossing film in film history.

Thanks to the Funnier Version, the picture can increase its status since such re-releases often bring in big profits, the newspaper notes.