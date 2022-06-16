Lady Gaga may star in Joker 2 with Joaquin Phoenix

Singer Lady Gaga is in talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in director Todd Phillips ' sequel to Joker. This is written by A Hollywood reporter.

Phillips worked on the script for some time with Joker co-writer Scott Silver and finally showed it to Warner Bros.

Last week, Phillips announced on social media the name of the new project, Joker: Folie à deux, a name referring to a medical term for an identical or similar mental disorder that affects two or more people, usually members of the same family.

And while the same social media post led Phoenix to read the script, the actor's involvement isn't quite a fait accompli yet sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Warners has yet to close a deal with the actor, with both parties deeply interested in it.

On October 6 last year, actor Joaquin Phoenix, in an interview with The Playlist, expressed his readiness to participate in the sequel to the Joker film but does not yet know if directors and producers have such plans.

Last year, the British portal Mirror reported that Phoenix could receive a fee of $ 50 million for returning to the role of the Joker in the sequel and blockbuster threequel.

It was noted that the actor wants to play this character again, despite the controversy that arose after the release last year.