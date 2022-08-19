Miles Legend, The Son Of John Legend, Dances While They Are Having A Virtual Meeting

A sweet video of John Legend 's 3-year-old kid dancing along to his new dance music, "All She Wanna Do," featuring Saweetie, while sitting on his shoulders during a Zoom meeting, was posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

With his hands on his father's head, Miles balances himself while swaying back and forth. He boops along to the upbeat song as Legend, 43, sings along.

"#AllSheWannaDo is Miles' favorite. Daddy's shoulders are Miles' favorite. Miles enjoys zooming in. "The video has Legend's captions. Another member of Legend's family interrupted one of his virtual calls last week: his expectant wife, Chrissy Teigen!

The pregnant model, 36, was briefly visible during the singer's virtual presence on Carrie and Tommy as he talked about making love songs.

When Teigen was caught on tape, she proudly showed off her growing baby bulge and waved her hand around it. Then, while the hosts congratulated the pair on their impending arrival and laughed, she knelt down into the picture and waved to them.

Teigen and Legend, who are parents to 6-year-old daughter Luna and son Miles, revealed earlier this month that they are expecting a child together. Due to partial placenta abruption, Teigen lost her pregnancy in September 2020 with the couple's third child, son Jack. The cookbook author initially acknowledged her in-vitro fertilization procedures on social media in February.

Teigen wrote her Instagram positive pregnancy test, which featured her wearing a crop top and lace underwear, "The last few years have been a flurry of feelings to say the very least, but joy has flooded our house and hearts again." "1 billion shots later" (most recently in the leg, as you can see!), "we have another on the way."

After losing Jack, Teigen acknowledged that she was concerned about the pregnancy. Every time I go in for a checkup, I tell myself, "Okay, if it's healthy today, I'll declare," but then I hear a heartbeat and decide I'm still too anxious.