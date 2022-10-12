John Legend Posts Cute Images Of Son Miles' NFL Debut

The "All of Me" singer took his 4-year-old son Miles Theodore to his first NFL game, where they cheered on the Los Angeles Rams.

Miles played in his first NFL game, which Legend, 43, commemorated by posting a series of endearing photographs from their big day to Instagram with the comment, "Miles's first NFL game!" I am grateful to you, @rams!

In one picture, a father and son can be seen sitting together at the SoFi Stadium stands. Another image featured in the article has Legend and Miles standing on the grass field at the stadium and cuddling each other while doing so. Among the other pictures taken is one that shows Miles sporting a LA Rams cap when they were out.

At the beginning of this month, the singer who sang "Ordinary People" released a cute snapshot on his Instagram account that showed his 6-year-old son Miles and his daughter Luna Simone, whom he has with his wife Chrissy Teigen, embracing their goofy sides and getting into the Halloween spirit.

Luna made a model posture for the photograph, bending her knee to showcase her brown boots and bouncing her hip in an orange tulle skirt. She accessorized her outfit with a black leather jacket and a Halloween-themed orange t-shirt bearing a print of ghosts and pumpkins on Halloween.

While this was going on, Miles posed next to her while this was going on, wearing a yellow t-shirt, a black sweatshirt, jeans, and sneakers.

After a miscarriage nearly two years ago, Teigen, 36, and Legend, 40, revealed that they are expecting a rainbow baby in August via their Instagram account.

Last month, during an interview with PEOPLE, Teigen revealed that her children are looking forward to having a new sister and that they were informed about her pregnancy as soon as possible.