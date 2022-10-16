Blake Shelton Is The Show's Authenticity, According To John Legend

The R&B artist, now 43 years old, recently told Entertainment Tonight that he would miss his friendship and professional collaboration with Shelton, 46.

According to Legend, he has been working on the show for 22 seasons, and it will have been 23 by the time he is finished. You can't keep doing the same thing forever.

However, we will miss him because he has been the show's anchor, its beating heart, and its very soul for a long time. In addition, he is a friend of mine, and I find it very enjoyable to collaborate with him. So everyone here is going to miss having him around.

Legend claims that he and Shelton will not be able to spend the country singer's final season together, and he stated to ET that this is Shelton's intention to skip season 23 altogether in the coming year.

The fact that my family is expanding, the release of my new record, and the fact that I am going to do a little bit of traveling are all reasons why it is probably best that I take a break, he added of his impending schedule.

Although I won't be appearing on The Voice during the upcoming season, I do plan to return in the future. Shelton shared a personal message about his choice to leave The Voice in an Instagram post on Tuesday, where he also announced his departure.

Shelton wrote: "I've been struggling with this for a while, and after much consideration, I've come to the conclusion that it's time for me to move away from The Voice after season 23." My entire life has been improved as a direct result of watching this program, and it will forever feel like coming home to me.

After that, he jokingly thanked the show's producers, writers, musicians, crew, and catering staff for their contributions to the production of The Voice. Of course, successfully putting on a live concert twice a week requires significant effort, enthusiasm, and adult beverages (ha!).