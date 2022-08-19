Rob Kardashian This Week Given Khloé Kardashian Some Sibling Affection

Following Khloé Kardashian's Instagram post launching her clothing line, Good American, Rob Kardashian recently praised his older sister on the move.

On the image of Khloé posing on the ground while encircled by denim, Rob, 35, wrote, "My gorgeous princess glittering lady."

Given that the 38-year-old was donning an all-black outfit devoid of any sparkles, several fans were a little perplexed by the comment. "What's going on?" a person inquired. One person said, "Only brothers," while another said, "

The "Dancing with the Stars" star was lauded by some of Khloé's fans for being a "supporting" brother, despite the fact that Khloé didn't respond to his sweet words. During their turbulent defamation case against his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, Rob lately served as a support system for his renowned family.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, filed a lawsuit against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé, and Kylie Jenner for $40 million in lost earnings and more than $60 million in future revenues, alleging that they exploited their influence to damage her reputation.

After they "conspired" to cancel the second season of "Rob & Chyna," she further claimed they tried to stop her from pursuing other career options. They refuted this claim. In the end, the jury concluded that the model would not receive any compensation. However, they did discover that Kim, Kris, and Kylie worked to safeguard their own financial interests.

Chyna, 34, lost her case against the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, but she did settle with her ex-fiance when she filed a claim against him in July 2017 for sharing naked pictures and videos of her online.

The ex-couples reached an understanding prior to the lawsuit going to trial, albeit the contents of the deal are still ambiguous. Dream, a 5-year-old daughter of the ex-couple, is their child.