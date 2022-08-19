Andrew Garfield Is Toned In A Recent Holiday Photo

When a picture of actor Andrew Garfield without a shirt went viral online on Thursday, fans went crazy.

While on vacation in Bali, the 38-year-old "Amazing Spider-Man " star posed for a picture with a fan and displayed a remarkably lean physique.

"Guys, Just because Andrew Garfield looks gorgeous as s-t in Bali, he is trending. The power he possesses," a Twitter user remarked in response to the viral image of Garfield on the Indonesian island.

Another fan commented, "Andrew Garfield is the hottest guy of 2022. FIGHT ME," and a third added, "One shirtless shot and whole Twitter loses its [sic] mind... That person is Andrew Garfield.

Another user remarked, "I can't even imagine folks got to meet Andrew Garfield shirtless in Bali, and I wasn't one of them," and another fan said, "I can say without a doubt that Andrew Garfield should be in the top 10 marvels of the world." The craze continued.

It happened shortly after the famous person stated he intended to stop acting and live an "ordinary life for a spell." Garfield told Variety in April, "I'm going to take a short break.

I need to reset and reevaluate what I want to accomplish after this and who I want to be and be a little bit of a person for a while. I should try to be more commonplace.

Garfield has been most previously seen by Page Six at the 2022 Tony Awards, followed by an after-party at the posh Pebble Bar in Rockefeller Center, where he was caught with Aaron Tveit, who plays Moulin Rouge on Broadway.

Later, he and Vanessa Hudgens, who he starred with in "Tick Tick Boom," were spotted having a good time dancing at The Plaza.

