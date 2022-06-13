Megan Fox launches a new line of clothes

Megan Fox 's style has gone through a major makeover lately, and the star says she feels real for the first time. She manages to fascinate others not only with her seductive energy but also with the right clothes.

So, the actress loves sequins and sexy silhouettes, and now she wants to bring them into the summer wardrobe of each of us through her fashion collaboration with a major brand.

The star presented her second collection, created in collaboration with British fashion brand Boohoo.

"Meghan's 2.0 collection embodies her personal style with a clear vision that fashion should be bold, inclusive, and empowering," the company said in a press release about the line, which Fox designed with her stylist Maeve Reilly.

Beauty puts confidence and self-expression above all else. The capsule contains 40 different wardrobe items, ranging from monochrome suits and baggy, relaxed silhouettes to sparkling party slips and sexy cut-out dresses.

"Working with Boohoo brought my creativity and style to life. Continuing the theme of the first collection, I want to note that its potential buyers are truly sexy and bold.

Megan Fox 2.0 is a collection that will empower everyone, and I'm excited that everyone can use it in their own way," Fox said in a press release.

It is important to note that the Megan 2.0 collection features a wide range of sizes. On average, the assortment is available in the price range from $10 to $100 and is already on sale on the official Boohoo website.

By the way, on Wednesday, Fox was spotted in Los Angeles in the Premium Satin Trench Coat, bright tangerine outerwear. She completed the look with chunky gold hoop earrings, a metallic purse, and bold orange stilettos.

And last October, the star admitted that some of the outfits were inspired by her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

"My favorite piece would be the Ohio jacket. She is from my beloved's hometown. Other than that, I really really liked the look I wore with her," she said at the time.