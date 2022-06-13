Kendall Jenner has a maternal instinct

In the latest episode of the reality show, the model made an intriguing statement.

Thoughts about motherhood visited Kendall Jenner , 26, when she was choosing a gift for her then-pregnant younger sister Kylie in a new series of the show.

After shopping, the model hurried to share her emotions with her half-sister Khloe Kardashian, who has already become a mother. And although the girls agreed that 26 years old is not at all a late age to have a child, Kendall admitted:

"I have so many nephews and nieces, but it's always exciting and interesting to get to know a new little person and see what she grows up to be."

At the moment, Kendall has more than 20 nephews - two from her sister Kylie Jenner , nine from the Kardashian half-siblings, and nine more from her paternal half-siblings.

Recall that Kendall Jenner is the only sister of the famous family who has not yet managed to have children. The model has repeatedly admitted that she feels pressure from her mother, Kris Jenner, who is looking forward to Kendall finally deciding to have a baby.

This is not the first time Khris Jenner has asked Kendall this question, but every time he surprises her. This time, the model responded strongly to her mother's constant reprimands and words that she was not growing up and that "when she was a child" did not push her to make that decision.

Kendall added that this is her life, which she is enjoying to the fullest, and she does not know when she will be ready to become a mother because she has a lot to learn before giving birth.

But even with Kendall speaking the same language, Chris wasn't prepared to back down, so he called a family gynecologist immediately.

After the doctor found out that the 26-year-old model had been dating 25-year-old basketball player Devin Booker for two years, he suggested freezing the eggs immediately while they were still active, so Kendall Eggs had a better chance.