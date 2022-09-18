Madonna, Together With Her Children Rocco Ritchie And Lourdes Lola Leon, Sat In The Front Row Of The Concert

New York Fashion Week took place on Wednesday, and Madonna brought along two of her six children, namely her daughter Lourdes Lola Leon, 25, and her son Rocco Ritchie, 22. The three of them even synchronized for the occasion.

Both the Queen of Pop, who is 64 years old and her daughter wore all-black Tom Ford gowns with plunging necklines and accessorized their looks with cross necklaces and chain necklaces.

While Madge wore a bodysuit in the manner of lingerie and silk slacks, Lourdes slid into a glittering floor-length tank dress. Even their manicures were the same black and white pattern as everyone else in the front row.

In addition, the Hung Up hitmaker accessorized his look with a $495 pair of purple-tinted aviator sunglasses designed by the man of the hour. These shades were a perfect match for the comparable tortoiseshell set ($430) that Rocco wore with his purple velvet pantsuit and silk shirt.

Chris Rock, Katie Holmes, Ciara, and Erykah Badu were among the other celebrities seated in the front row of Tom Ford's show.

This was not the first New York Fashion Week event that the Material Girl or Lourdes has participated in this season. The mother and daughter combo went to the after-show party hosted by LaQuan Smith at The Blond on Monday, where Madonna was spotted twerking with rapper Tokischa, with whom she recently collaborated on a new remix of her song "Hung Up." Madonna and her daughter also attended the party.

Lourdes recently launched a music career of her own, releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," as Lolahol. Perhaps she will collaborate with her eldest daughter next; Lourdes began work on a music career of her own, recording it.

The 25-year-old performer, who is dressed in some very weird ensembles throughout the short directed by Eartheater, can be seen dancing and singing in a cemetery, on a beach, and in the outer boroughs of New York City.