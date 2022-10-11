In A Recent Video She Uploaded To Instagram, Madonna Was Nearly Unrecognizable

After Madonna posted an Instagram video of herself on Sunday, she startled many with her indistinguishable looks. The Like A Prayer singer flaunted a pouty lip, a jagged pink hairstyle, bleached-blonde eyebrows, and a heart-shaped face.

Even the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna, 64, was called "freaky" by some internet users for looking nothing like herself. You've lost your Madonna resemblance, unfortunately. An Instagram user commented.

Isn't Madonna supposed to look like that? When did this occur with her? Another person agreed that she doesn't look the same. A third voice said, "What has she done to her face?" while another voice inquired, "What have you done to yourself?"

Excuse me... although it's a little frightful looking. Just being yourself made you stunning. Sad that so many women over-treat themselves with fillers and surgery because they want to look young forever.

Madonna's appearance has been likened to that of Marilyn Manson, Amanda Bynes, and even Pete Burns by some. Madonna's supporters, though, have spoken up to urge that the critics should mind their own business.

To the people condemning M for being 64 years old: do you criticize your own mother? It's because our mothers were born around the same time, and she's a mom. Ignore the sexism and show some love to the women in your life; you may never know or experience true love yourself. The advocate wrote.

When Madonna uploaded a video on TikTok in April that didn't seem like her, people were understandably alarmed. However, Madonna appeared more like herself while popping out in London a month earlier.

Madonna reportedly came out as homosexual in a recent post, prompting a flood of harsh comments on her appearance.