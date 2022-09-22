Frankie Grande Was Warned By Madonna That Dating Two Married Guys Would Lead To Disaster

It was disclosed by Frankie Grande that Madonna once provided him with some sound counsel, which was to avoid joining a trio. The 39-year-old Broadway actor revealed this information during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show on Wednesday. "I was talking to Madonna of all people talking to the queen and I told her about the throuple, and she literally said, Well, that's not going to end well," the Broadway star added.

He stated that even after she mentioned that, he continued the behavior in question. In 2018, Grande made headlines when she began a romance with Daniel Sinasohn and Mike Pophis, both of whom were already in committed relationships. However, the three of them broke up after only four months of dating each other.

Tamron Hall was told by the star of Titanique: The Musical that he is not one to follow social standards and is willing to take chances when it comes to love. He said this to her.

He went on to add that he is the type of guy who will always accept whatever comes into their life and that he has never been hesitant to take risks or do something that is out of the ordinary. Even so, Grande became aware of his desire to wed after participating in intimate activities with two couples who were already married.

I came to the realization that I wanted my own man, as well as a monogamous relationship with someone who was going to only love me, he recounted, adding that the way he felt in the couple was a sensation he never wanted to experience again and that he wanted to avoid it at all costs.

Since then, Ariana Grande's brother has moved on with his wife-to-be, Hale Leon, whom he wed back in May of this year.

In an interview with Page Six that took place in June, Frankie revealed that the time he spent in a relationship with another person helped him to better prepare for married life.