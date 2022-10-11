Actress Eileen Ryan, Sean Penn's Mom, Passed Away

Eileen Ryan passed away on Sunday at her home in Malibu, California, at 94, according to a spokeswoman for the star's famous family, who announced on Monday.

At the end of this month, she would have turned 95 years old. It was not easy to obtain any details, such as the reason for or circumstances surrounding her passing.

The iconic actress was the mother of actors Sean Penn, 62, and Chris Penn, who passed away in 2006 at 40. She was also the mother of musician Michael Penn, 64. Sean Penn and Chris Penn were both musicians.

Ryan was married to the actor and director Leo Penn for 41 years. They first met in New York City in 1957 while working on the play The Iceman Cometh. The couple wed not long after their first encounter and remained husband and wife until Leo was passing in 1998.

Additionally, Ryan made an appearance on Broadway in the play "Sing Till Tomorrow" during the years 1953 and 1954, and then again in the play "Comes a Day" in 1958.

The multitalented actress and singer had a career spanning several decades, during which she was featured in more than sixty films and television shows.

The films "Feast" (2005), "Parenthood" (1989), "Eight-Legged Freaks" (2002), "Magnolia" (1999), and "All the King's Men" (2006) are among her most well-known works. However, she has also appeared in a number of films starring her sons, such as "At Close Range" (1986), "I Am Sam" (2001), "The Indian Runner" (1991), and "The Crossing Guard" (1995).

She was a formidable presence in guest starring roles on television shows like "The Twilight Zone," "Bonanza," "Little House on the Prairie," "NYPD Blue," "ER," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Private Practice," "Ally McBeal," and "Grey's Anatomy," amongst a great number of others.