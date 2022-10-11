Bella Hadid's Surprise Brooklyn Birthday Party Featured Her In A Leather And Lace Ensemble

On her 26th birthday, Bella Hadid surprised her friends and family with a party at Lucali and Brooklyn, where she was spotted wearing a very revealing little black dress.

The supermodel accessorized her skintight lace midi dress and peekaboo thong with an enormous black leather motorcycle jacket, silver hardware-adorned high heels, and thin, discreetly tinted sunglasses reminiscent of the 1990s.

The birthday girl was dressed in a black satin Amina Muaddi bag ($775) that read, "Ciao Bella," a perfect accessory for the occasion.

In addition to her mother, Yolanda, and one-year boyfriend, Marc Kalman, Bella was joined by her sister Gigi Hadid (who did not bring her reported beau Leonardo DiCaprio), and other family members.

The 27-year-old blond beauty Gigi wore a tight black crop top and leather blazer with a low-rise denim maxi skirt for a look reminiscent of the turn of the millennium.

During Paris Fashion Week, Bella closed the Coperni show with a spray-on outfit that Kanye West later Photoshopped to say, White, Lives Matter, as part of his defense of the divisive slogan T-shirts he included in his Yeezy Season 9 collection.

This season, a silky embroidered catsuit that Bella Hadid has worn for Stella McCartney, thankfully escaped West's grasp (yet).

Page Six reports that the surprising new couple Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have entered a more intimate phase of their romance. In contrast, insiders close to the couple insist they are taking things gradually.

For months, we've heard from reliable sources that the 27-year-old model and the 47-year-old superstar actor have been spending much time together in the same social circle.

But recently, they've begun going on dates exclusively as a pair. We have it from a reliable source that they spend much of their time in small or large groups, occasionally joining up with others and rarely going alone.