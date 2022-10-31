For The 30th Anniversary Of Her Coffee Table Book Sex, Madonna Has Been Posting Some Really Racy Photos To Her Instagram Account

Continuing her throwback to her original Sex period, Madonna posted a series of topless photographs to her Instagram Stories on Friday, wearing a white underbust corset covered in lollipops and money-bag emojis.

According to TMZ, a second photograph of the pop icon taken in the same outfit and has since been deleted showed her leaning forward while holding a text overlay that reads "Went from candy to money censoring her Material Girls."

A third photograph showed Madge's torso, which was covered by a black leather corset with a superimposed candy emoji.

After 30 years, both her coffee table book Sex, a compendium of soft-core pornographic images of the singer leaning heavily on S&M imagery, and her album Erotica, both released in October 1992, are celebrating their thirtieth anniversaries. The Like a Virgin singer has been working overtime to harness the most shamelessly sex-plicit phase of her illustrious career.

Earlier in the week, Madonna posted a selfie on her Instagram account. She seemed to be holding a Vogue magazine while wearing vibrator necklaces manufactured by Crave's pleasure jewelry firm.

The singer, known for her hit "Hung Up," recently caused a stir when it appeared that she was trying to claim credit for the accomplishments of several more recent sexually bold pop cultural moments that were envisioned or otherwise personified by female celebrities.

According to Madonna, she spent the following several years being interviewed by people with narrow minds who sought to humiliate her for empowering herself as a woman after her album Sex. She said this happened after the album was released.

Cardi B can finally sing about her infamous WAP. She continued by saying that Kim Kardashian's nude behind could grace the cover of any magazine, and Miley Cyrus could come in like a wrecking ball, and then she concluded by saying, You're welcome, bitches.