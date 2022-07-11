Kylie Jenner, in a mini dress with a heart-shaped neckline, shows a new hairstyle in advertising for her cosmetics

Twice Kylie Jenner 's mom posted on her account a carousel of three pictures showing subscribers a luxurious figure in a pink mini dress with a ruffled sweetheart neckline.

According to a successful businesswoman, this is exactly what an advertisement for her personal brand Kylie Cosmetics, should look like, the new collection of which will go on sale one of these days.

The 24-year-old star completed the outfit with a transparent pink bag with Kylie Cosmetics beauty products and platinum diamond-encrusted earrings.

The girl's hairstyle also looks to match the spectacular outfit: to put the hair back, the stylists used a lot of elastic bands, sequentially laying the strands.

Kylie's makeup focuses on pink shades - as, indeed, in the entire collection.

A day earlier, Kylie Jenner posted social network photos in a tight translucent nude dress, chosen by the star for filming in the next episode of The Kardashians.

In a previous post, If the future of the eldest child of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, four-year-old Stormi, is still vague, then her brother Knight is already a foregone conclusion.

Apparently, the couple dreams of raising an NBA major league star.

A few hours ago, Travis posted a story with the caption: "My mom and I are cooking it." The picture shows a playground with an electronic scoreboard and a basketball hoop, as well as a baseball ball and bat.

Fans of the couple took this story as a hint that Scott and Jenner wanted a real athlete to appear in their house. Who knows, maybe the boy has a love for ball games and big sports in his blood.

After all, both Scott and Jenner love to go to various matches. By the way, after one of the basketball games in 2017, where they first appeared together, there were rumors about their romance.