Kourtney Kardashian Has Said That She Adores The Name "Kravis" That Supporters Have Given To Her And Husband Travis Barker

Both Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have given their approval for Kravis. When asked about the moniker by which they are frequently referred to by fans, the reality star, who is 43 years old, told E! News that she adores the name, Kravis.

I do love Kravis. She went on to say that they occasionally referred to each other as Kravis. Then, Kardashian made a valid point by asking why people didn't first refer to her youngest sister Kylie Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott as Kravis.

It is a reasonable thing to ask seeing as how they had been dating for quite some time before the creator of Poosh got together with the drummer for Blink-182. Recently, Travis asked me, "Are Kylie and Travis nicknames Kravis, too?" I told him that I didn't know the answer. Kardashian was able to recall.

And I'm like, No! However, why on earth wasn't it? They were there before we were! After spending several years as good friends, Kardashian and Barker began dating the following year (2021).

After establishing a rapid reputation for an excessive quantity of public displays of affection (also known as PDA), even by Kardashian standards, the two became engaged in October of the same year.

In later years, they were rumored to have married in Las Vegas, but Page Six reported that the event had not been recognized by the state as a valid marriage ceremony.

In May 2022, Kravis and his bride-to-be exchanged their vows in front of close family and friends in Southern California. A week later, the couple celebrated their nuptials in Portofino, Italy, in a grandiose celebration sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana.

