People May Believe I'm A Fake, So Lewis Capaldi Claims He Was Removed From The Dating App Tinder

The 25-year-old Grammy Award nominee discusses his love life, career, and stardom on this week's episode of the Diary of a CEO podcast.

Capaldi said, "I suppose people think I'm fake, so I was just removed from Tinder ." Thus, I have been banned from the dating apps Bumble, Tinder, and Hinge. I genuinely enjoy Tinder and think it's fantastic, but Hinge is where it's at for folks in their mid-20s.

He said, "My last girlfriend is f—ing fantastic, and I met her on Tinder." Capaldi revealed that he used several different dating apps, including a highly rated social network that forced him to step outside of his comfort zone.

Capaldi recalled how he was encouraged to join Feeld: "Cool, it's another dating app, whatever." In addition, whenever I use it, I feel like I'm having a sexual experience. And I'm thinking, "This is totally outside my normal viewing range."

In addition, if I met the appropriate person, I'd be buzzed, said the artist who was Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. However, the other person is being treated unfairly right now; they would have to be exceptionally empathetic to put up with this situation.

Capaldi announced that he has been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome earlier this month. He said on Instagram Live that he's always had it and that the condition is the reason for the twitching in his shoulder.

The most annoying aspect of it is that it appears whenever I'm experiencing a strong emotional state, including excitement, stress, and happiness. It is a common occurrence, according to Capaldi's explanation. There are days when the pain is worse than others, and there are days when the pain is not as bad. It seems to be in a far worse state than it is. Sometimes it's extremely uncomfortable … but it comes and goes.