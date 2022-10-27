Kourtney Kardashian Has Admitted That She Blacked Out At The Ceremony That Was Supposed To Be Her Wedding To Travis Barker In Las Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian passed unconsciously for a significant portion of the duration of the wedding ceremony she attended with Travis Barker in Las Vegas because she was so intoxicated.

In this week's episode of 'The Kardashians' on Hulu, the owner of Lemme and the drummer for Blink-182 retell their (un)forgettable evening to other cast members, including Simon Huck.

I lost all consciousness. Kardashian says to Huck, "I genuinely don't recall," before adding, "I didn't even recall as Elvis sang to me walking down the aisle," which is a candid statement. She says I didn't recall. I couldn't believe I'd forgotten I had a bouquet!

The Poosh founder then acknowledges that she was slurring her words throughout the clip of the moment that Kardashian and Barker were exchanging their wedding vows, which Kardashian and Barker then continue to display to Huck. Barker remembers that Kourtney was a guest on one of the shows. It was very excellent.

The former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" also admitted that she vomited after the ceremony was over and undressed before returning to their hotel room. She did this before leaving the venue. She claims that I was a "hot slob kebab."

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, tied the knot in Las Vegas only a few hours after the 2022 Grammy Awards; however, it was later revealed by Page Six that the wedding wasn't legal because the couple didn't obtain a marriage license before the ceremony.

A source revealed that although they had a ceremony, it was not yet legally binding on paper. After some time had passed, Kourtney provided evidence that the ceremony had taken place by posting hazy photographs of the event to Instagram.

She wrote the sequence of photos as follows: "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas), at 2 am, after an incredible evening and some tequila, a queen and her lovely king walked out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and was married (with no certificate)," noting, "Practice makes perfect."