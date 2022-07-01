Travis Barker Has Been Hospitalized With Pancreatitis

Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital earlier in the week and fans were concerned about what could've possibly led to this event. It has now been revealed that Travis has been diagnosed with pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas which can cause uncomfortable symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting.

According to reports, Travis was first admitted at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center and after a brief stay there, he was transported via ambulance to Cedars-Sinai. Photographs of Travis on a hospital gurney have been circulating the internet and fans have been extremely concerned for the health and well-being of the drummer.

According to reports, the cause of the Pancreatitis links to a recent colonoscopy.

Travis' new wife, Kourtney Kardashian whom he married only a month ago in Portofino, Italy, was seen walking alongside his gurney keeping a low profile, wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.

Also alongside Travis has been his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama. Alabam posted on her Instagram urging fans to pray for her father and later posted another picture of her father's hand and her own side by side, and in the caption, she thanked all the fans for their prayers love, and support during this difficult time.

According to a source close to Travis and Kourtney, the drummer had been complaining of stomach aches for a while before the hospitalization and according to another source, things had gotten so bad that Travis could barely walk.

It seems that health scares have been a bit of a trend in the household as of late, as the news of Travis' hospitalization comes only days after Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she recently recovered from COVID-19 for a second time ever since the start of the pandemic.

Travis himself tweeted, "God Save Me," on Tuesday but that may have been in reference to the new song that Travis produced for Machine Gun Kelly which has that exact title.

Regardless, fans have been sending in their prayer and hope for a speedy recovery for the Blink-182 drummer.