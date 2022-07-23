Kim Kardashian Check From The Italian Diner Came Off The Waiter

On the Met Gala red carpet in May 2022, Kim Kardashian made a statement. The famous "bare" garment of Marilyn Monroe was worn by the star.

Kim had to lose a lot of weight to get into the costume, despite the fact that the renowned Hollywood actress can scarcely be described as skinny. Yes, she was photographed in it for about three minutes before changing into a replica of the outfit.

Kardashian claims that in order to swiftly lose extra centimeters, she gave up her plant-based diet and resumed eating meat. Her psoriasis even became worse as a result; Kim hasn't been hiding her condition for very long.

Kim recently traveled to Australia to visit her lover Pete Davidson . Of course, the couple chose to stay in the room and enjoy all of their time together. So they placed a food order at Piccolo Cucina, a respectable restaurant. One worker said on his blog, "Took an order from Kim Kardashian at work today."

Later, fans requested that the man show Kim the cheque. And he accomplished it with ease. Four $15 Caprese salads, two $19 arancini truffles, two $20 Margherita pizzas, and two $42 fish plates made up the star's meal. Kim and Pete selected a Nutella pizza for $16 and two slices of chocolate cake for $16 respectively for dessert.

In order to fit into the legendary dress, Kim stated at the Met Gala that she had shed 16 pounds in just three weeks by avoiding carbohydrates and sugar. This revelation drew harsh criticism for the message it conveyed.

On the Today Show, she admitted, "Yeah, you know, I looked at it as a part. I was very eager to put on this garment. It was quite significant to me.

"It actually learned a lot about my lifestyle and health, and even then, I've kept up eating pretty well."