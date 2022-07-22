Kendall Jenner Acknowledges Stories That Ex-Boyfriend Devin Booker Is Back In Tow

Online speculations of a breakup between Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner after two years of dating started to circulate in mid-June of this year. Journalists quickly provided confirmation of this news.

One of the sources claimed that the couple's perspectives on their future together were too divergent. Even still, a source from the model's environment argued that the stars could still condense.

It appears that this is exactly what took place. Devin and Kendall were spotted out together at the end of June. Even back then, fans began speculating about a reunion, which Jenner has now formally verified by sharing a photo of herself and her partner on the page.

The model wished her friend a happy birthday and included a heart emoji in her message. The selfie that the fashion model choose included her lying on the athlete. The couple appeared to be very content. By the way, a lot of admirers think Kendall and Devin are ideal for one another.

Internet users comment on frames on the model's blog, saying things like, "I'm so thrilled they're together again," "I think she looks really happy with Devin," "Kendall and Devin are the best couple," and "It's nice to see them happy again."

On Thursday, Kendall posted a number of pictures and videos from her most recent tropical vacation to Instagram, including one of her relaxing on a boat with her pregnant friend Lauren Perez.

The eldest daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner was spotted dangling her feet off the side of the boat's dining area while looking stunning in a multicoloured patterned bikini.

Internet users remarked on the new pictures, with one Redditer joking, "I couldn't help but note how long her toes are."

Advertisement

"Another person said, "Her toe length is worrying me out. Did we have verification on Kenny's foot surgeon? seeking me out."